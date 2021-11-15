Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €46.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.50 ($50.00).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

