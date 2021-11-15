UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €76.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €65.50 ($77.06) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.00 ($87.06).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 stock opened at €63.58 ($74.80) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €63.07 and its 200-day moving average is €67.25. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 12 month high of €73.36 ($86.31).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.