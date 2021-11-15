Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €27.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEQ has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.09 ($23.63).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €17.11 ($20.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.20. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €15.42 ($18.14) and a 1-year high of €21.68 ($25.51).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.