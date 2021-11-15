Comparing Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) & Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Ocugen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 590.07 -$19.31 million ($0.67) -8.24 Ocugen $42.62 million 41.22 -$21.82 million N/A N/A

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocugen.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -7,375.65% -19.37% -18.53% Ocugen N/A -65.27% -59.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 361.96%. Ocugen has a consensus price target of $7.90, indicating a potential downside of 10.43%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Ocugen.

Risk and Volatility

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Ocugen on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

