NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) vs. Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Head-To-Head Comparison

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NCC Group and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCC Group N/A N/A N/A Trend Micro 18.04% 17.79% 8.94%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NCC Group and Trend Micro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCC Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Trend Micro 1 2 0 0 1.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NCC Group and Trend Micro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trend Micro $1.63 billion 5.18 $252.90 million $2.24 26.81

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than NCC Group.

Risk and Volatility

NCC Group has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trend Micro beats NCC Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training. It also offers software resilience services that include escrow agreements, software escrow verification, secure verification, software as a service access and replicate, and software risk assessment solutions, as well as operates online cyber store. The company serves customers in transport industries that includes automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, Inc. engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices. The company was founded by Eva Chen, Steve Chang and Jenny Chang in August 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

