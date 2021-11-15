National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$221.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$234.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$231.13.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$181.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$186.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$194.09. The stock has a market cap of C$11.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$158.83 and a 52-week high of C$213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

