Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$43.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EDV has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$249.69.

TSE:EDV opened at C$33.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.00. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

