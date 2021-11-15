Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.91.

ERO stock opened at C$23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$17.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.83.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

