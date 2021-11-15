Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ci Capital increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU opened at C$12.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.55. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$13.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.