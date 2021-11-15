Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.79). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

ALPN stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $310.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.55. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci acquired 1,542,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,010,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $9,499,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

