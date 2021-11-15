Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.27) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.27) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.42). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $21.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

