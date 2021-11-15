FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jonestrading started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of AY stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after buying an additional 187,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,352,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -273.02%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

