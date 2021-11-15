Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Beyond Meat, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Beyond Meat in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.28). William Blair also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $85.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average of $121.07. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

