Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 135.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRVI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 47.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after acquiring an additional 305,281 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,372 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 24.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

