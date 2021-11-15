Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Northland Power (TSE:NPI) a C$48.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$48.00 price objective on Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.06.

NPI opened at C$39.08 on Friday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$37.25 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57. The stock has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 46.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.03%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

