Scotiabank Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$131.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$124.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$128.80.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$111.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. CGI has a one year low of C$89.13 and a one year high of C$116.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

