Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at TD Securities

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on S. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.55 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$166.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.03.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

