Canaccord Genuity Lowers Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$55.00.

PBL opened at C$41.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.13. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$23.75 and a 1-year high of C$67.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

