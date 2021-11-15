Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.25.

POW opened at C$42.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 130.01, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. The company has a market cap of C$28.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.55. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.11 and a 12-month high of C$44.53.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

