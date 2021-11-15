Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of PRPL opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.38 million, a P/E ratio of 222.33, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.