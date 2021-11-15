Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Randstad has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.924 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

