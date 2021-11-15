PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

PHI stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. PLDT has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PLDT by 2,817.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

