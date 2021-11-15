Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. Oncorus has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncorus will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,148,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 744,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 208,980 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 10,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 457,177 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

