Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Shares of MTX stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

