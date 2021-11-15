La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $4.05 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

