Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce sales of $90.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.87 million and the lowest is $90.00 million. Ambarella posted sales of $56.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $327.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.42 million to $331.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $387.90 million, with estimates ranging from $374.70 million to $405.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $195.45 on Monday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -145.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.66.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

