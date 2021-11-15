FY2021 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.41 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $764.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 821,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

