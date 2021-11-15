FY2021 Earnings Estimate for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Issued By William Blair

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIBS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $14.98 on Monday. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at $23,198,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,155,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,029,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

