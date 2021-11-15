Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €7.30 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

