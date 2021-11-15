JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€17.50” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on Engie in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Engie currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.73 ($18.51).

Get Engie alerts:

EPA:ENGI opened at €13.16 ($15.48) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.01. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.