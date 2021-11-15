Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ForgeRock Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ForgeRock in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.12). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of FORG opened at $31.28 on Monday. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.