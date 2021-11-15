Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$20.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.75 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a C$15.75 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.73.

TCN opened at C$18.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$10.70 and a 1 year high of C$18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

