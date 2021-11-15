OptiNose (OPTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is scheduled to release its 9/30/2021 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect OptiNose to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OptiNose stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptiNose stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of OptiNose worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

