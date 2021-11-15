HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 61.48%.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.41. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.