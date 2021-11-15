Reviewing zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for zvelo and BlackBerry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackBerry 4 2 0 0 1.33

BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Given BlackBerry’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than zvelo.

Risk and Volatility

zvelo has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares zvelo and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zvelo N/A N/A N/A BlackBerry -83.78% -5.33% -2.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares zvelo and BlackBerry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackBerry $893.00 million 6.87 -$1.10 billion ($1.15) -9.37

zvelo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About zvelo

Zvelo, Inc. engages in the development of hardware and software products to local area networks. It operates through providing website and dynamic content categorization technologies, URL database, malicious, compromised, inappropriate website detection services, and reputation blocklist solutions. The company was founded by Philip Becker in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

