Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAI. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €95.64 ($112.52).

ETR DAI opened at €87.89 ($103.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. Daimler has a one year low of €51.74 ($60.87) and a one year high of €88.65 ($104.29). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €78.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

