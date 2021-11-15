Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.58 Million

Brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post sales of $34.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.26 million and the highest is $35.00 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $32.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $137.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $139.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $819.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

