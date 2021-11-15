Comparing FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) and Its Rivals

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNCB) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FNCB Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FNCB Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FNCB Bancorp Competitors 1571 7387 6648 355 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 2.14%. Given FNCB Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FNCB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million $15.35 million 7.94 FNCB Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.43

FNCB Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 37.92% 14.25% 1.47% FNCB Bancorp Competitors 27.44% 11.94% 1.22%

Summary

FNCB Bancorp rivals beat FNCB Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.