Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mandiant Inc. is a cyber defense and response company. Mandiant Inc., formerly known as FireEye Inc., is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

MNDT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.96. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mandiant stock. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

