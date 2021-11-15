Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $186.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $164.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Novanta has a 52 week low of $112.01 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.51.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Novanta by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.