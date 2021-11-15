Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Cormark

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price upped by Cormark to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.43.

BIR stock opened at C$7.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.32. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.72 and a 1 year high of C$7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

