Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Vaxart stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $854.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vaxart by 481.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 127.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 202,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2,723.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 540,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

