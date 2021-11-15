Globalstar, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Globalstar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%.

GSAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

