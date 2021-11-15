FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Decreased by William Blair

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will earn ($1.91) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.76). William Blair also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.69) EPS.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

IKNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,999,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,190,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,188,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,466,000 after buying an additional 654,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,861,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.