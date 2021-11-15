Analysts Offer Predictions for James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of James River Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($2.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.35). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $56.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.