Landsea Homes Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Landsea Homes in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Landsea Homes by 73.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 328,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

