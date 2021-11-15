Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Hold

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REMYY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $20.62 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

