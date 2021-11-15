Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.18 million, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

