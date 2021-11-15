Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “
Shares of ALTO stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.18 million, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
