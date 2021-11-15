Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Upgraded to Buy by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPL. TheStreet lowered Great Panther Mining from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 69,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.