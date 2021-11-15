Tuya (TUYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tuya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tuya alerts:

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15. Tuya has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.